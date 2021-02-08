Top stories read from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2021 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Burrow auctioning cleats designed by Athens High student for food pantry
2. Glouster woman sentenced to three years in prison after child endangering incident
3. Community gives back with food distribution at the fairgrounds
4. 'The Queen's Gambit' and Athens County
5. Four in a row
6. Athens County educators set to be vaccinated on Friday
7. New OhioHealth medical office building opens in Athens
8. Explosive Nelsonville Council meeting ends with a censure and residency investigation for Smith
9. 2021 January and February free fresh food distribution in Athens
10. Third annual Polar Bear Plunge slated for Feb. 13 at Lake Snowden
