Top stories read from Sept. 8-14, 2019 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Police investigating student’s death in OU residence hall
2. Glouster man sentenced in shooting death, other cases
3. Columbus actor planning 15th District run
4. Man struck, killed by car in McArthur parking lot
5. Appeals court upholds Kister’s 911, menacing convictions
6. State provides more details in Pike Co. sheriff case
7. Athens asked to foot $1.8 million bill for Bailey’s trail project
8. Three Athens County residents honored for service to others
9. Penn is mightier than the Bulldogs
10. ‘Orphan’ salt well from 1800s near Athens getting plugged
