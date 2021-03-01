Top stories read from Feb. 21-28, 2021 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Nelsonville City Council finds Smith to not be continuous resident; immediately suspends him as member
2. Pizza Cottage location to open in former Ruby Tuesday
3. Coffee shop in Chauncey looks to open in March
4. Three arrested in Coolville following drug trafficking investigation
5. Athens County Children Services announces new director
6. One arrested in catalytic converter theft case; police say suspect sold $76,000 in converters
7. Missing child in Nelsonville
8. OU ex-officer indicted on 13 counts
9. Nelsonville approves new trash and recycling contract with Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers
10. New public library bookmobile to hit the road in Athens County
