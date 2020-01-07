Top stories read from Dec. 29, 2019 — Jan. 5, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Three more arrested on trafficking charges
2. Solich, Ohio agree to contract extension
3. Nelsonville Police seek info on Christmas Day shooting
4. A new life, a new year
5. Bobcats dealing with OL shuffle in Boise
6. Donations sought for free community giveaway in Glouster
7. Trajectory of a college football superstar part 3
8. Tomcats break through against Buckeyes
9. Shots fired in Coolville pursuit
10. Route 50 crash due to failure to yeild
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.