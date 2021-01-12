Top stories read from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2021 on www.athensmessenger.com.

1. Edwards claims Antifa behind Capitol riot; provides no evidence

2. Athens County greets first baby of the new year

3. OU and Health Department announce new vaccine site

4. Drive-by shooting reported in Athens County

5. County Commissioners mulling suit against Nelsonville; city manager confounded

6. Local U.S. Reps and Ohio Rep. denounce riots at Capitol

7. Year in review – September: Athens County mourns the death of Judge Stewart

8. Athens Law enforcement arrests package theft suspect; 500 pieces of evidence seized

9. Two Ohio University students killed in car crash

10. Land transfers

Recommended for you

Load comments