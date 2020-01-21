Top stories read from Jan. 13 — Jan. 19, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Burrow gets the ending he deserves
2. Burrow goes out on top
3. Athens marijuana dispensary facing license revocation
4. Richland Ave. pedestrian passageway construction timeline set
5. Non-life threatening shooting reported in Athens
6. Party in the Bayou
7. Search ends where human remains were discovered in Jackson County
8. Sheriff’s Office loses one of their own
9. Trimble Township fire leaves family homeless
10. Vinton County may adopt gun sanctuary status, officials say
