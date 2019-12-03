Top stories read from Nov. 25 — Dec. 1, 2019 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Pyrple Tyrtle opens doors in Nelsonville
2. Greek buildings vandalized
3. Rally to support OU faculty draws hundreds
4. Saunders to campaign for judge of Juvenile/Probate Court
5. Officials put brakes on proposed Vinton APV trails
6. Athens adds to Morrison-Gordon property; has first 3-D look at East
7. Athens County Land Transfers
8. Buckeyes make winning plays in season opener
9. Breaking and entering, vehicle fire named Crimes of the Month
10. Athens Poet Laureate stepping down, releasing book
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.