Top stories read from Jan. 6 — Jan. 12, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Brick Thieves cause concern in Nelsonville
2. OU on lookout for new Director of Ops
3. Judge Stewart named Presidents Award recipient
4. Burrow’s walk-off winner stunned the Scotties
5. Murder reported on Athens West Side
6. Fatal Corning structure fire cause undetermined
7. Spartans spoil Gabriel’s return to the Alley
8. Classified staff at OU seek recognition
9. Machinery stolen from County Engineer
10. Fed Hock Care Clinic offers remote community care
