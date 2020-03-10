Top stories read from March 1-8, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Starbrick BBQ bringing more heat to Nelsonville

2. Nelsonville juvenile arrested for theft

3. Woman charged with arson for Guysville barn fire

4. LPD looking for rightful owners of possibly stolen equipment

5. Nelsonville takes over Buchtel water, sewer

6. Major Crimes Unit warrants results in arrest, drug seizures

7. Four dogs unaccounted after Guysville barn fire

8. Nelsonville council member’s property taxes vary widely

9. Athens City-County Health Department monitoring the coronavirus

10. Logan resident appeared on Live PD for life saving act

