Top stories read from July 19-26, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Athens County totals 268 COVID-19 cases

2. Counterclaim filed in Crackheads lawsuit

3. County COVID-19 cases rise to 274

4. Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported in Athens County

5. Athens County reaches 303 cases of COVID-19

6. Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested

7. Householder accused of racketeering

8. Athens City School District votes to begin school year online

9. OU professors speak out about impending return to in-person teaching

10. Athens County elevated to “Level 3” on state alert system, masks now mandatory

Load comments