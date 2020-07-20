Top stories read from July 12-19, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Mask mandate passes in City of Athens; COVID-19 cases total 192 in the County
2. Athens County elevated to ‘Level 3’ on state alert system, masks now required
3. As COVID-19 cases hit 111 in the county, a mask mandate for city of Athens is on the horizon
4. 201 total cases of COVID-19 in Athens County
5. 28 new COVID-19 cases brings Athens County total to 167
6. Ruby Tuesday sued for breach of contract
7. 139 COVID-19 cases in Athens County — more cases in two days than in over three months
8. Fitch settles in as new Nelsonville Police Chief
9. 10 people arrested in Hamden
10. Two injured while hiking in Hocking Hills
