Top stories read from March 15-22, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Glouster utility shutoffs continue despite pandemic
2. Mayor addresses Glouster utility shutoffs
3. Quidel gets nod for emergency launch of COVID-19 test
4. Ohio primary election postponed until June 2 due to COVID-19
5. 15 arrested in multi-county drug sting
6. Shots fired in Stewart leads to arrest
7. Hocking Hills murder: teen suspect’s bond increased
8. Athens County adapts to new orders
9. Third ‘potential’ case of COVID-19 tests negative
10. No movement in Nelsonville council investigation
