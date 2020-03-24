Top stories read from March 15-22, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Glouster utility shutoffs continue despite pandemic

2. Mayor addresses Glouster utility shutoffs

3. Quidel gets nod for emergency launch of COVID-19 test

4. Ohio primary election postponed until June 2 due to COVID-19

5. 15 arrested in multi-county drug sting

6. Shots fired in Stewart leads to arrest

7. Hocking Hills murder: teen suspect’s bond increased

8. Athens County adapts to new orders

9. Third ‘potential’ case of COVID-19 tests negative

10. No movement in Nelsonville council investigation

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments