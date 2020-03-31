Top stories read from March 23-29, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Second coronavirus case confirmed in Athens County
2. A third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Athens County
3. First confirmed COVID-19 case in Athens County
4. New curfew in Glouster
5. Buckeye bound
6. Pickaway County confirms first COVID-19 case
7. Confirmed coronavirus cases rise in Ohio
8. Mayor addresses Glouster utility shutoffs
9. Students pack up life at OU
10. Quidel gets nod for emergency launch of COVID-19 test
