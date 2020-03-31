Top stories read from March 23-29, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Second coronavirus case confirmed in Athens County

2. A third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Athens County

3. First confirmed COVID-19 case in Athens County

4. New curfew in Glouster

5. Buckeye bound

6. Pickaway County confirms first COVID-19 case

7. Confirmed coronavirus cases rise in Ohio

8. Mayor addresses Glouster utility shutoffs

9. Students pack up life at OU

10. Quidel gets nod for emergency launch of COVID-19 test

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments