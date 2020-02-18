Top stories read from Feb. 10 — Feb. 16, 2020 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Meth traffickers busted in Nelsonville
2. Debris on Rt. 550 under investigation
3. Two Shade properties cleaned up by resident
4. Nelsonville deputy auditor indicted on felony charges
5. Search warrant results in two arrests
6. BREAKING: Bomb threat investigated at Walmart
7. OU wrestler arrested for criminal damaging
8. Nelsonville interim city manager hopes to increase town safety
9. TV’s Luke Perry brings political message to town
10. Athens County land transfers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.