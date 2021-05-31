Top stories read from May 23-30, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. Dove Outreach church minister, congregation member, deny ‘cult’ accusations in Bellar case
2. Sergeant Childs out on $20,000 bond, placed on paid leave
3. Missing Athens County teen escapes reported sex abuse, ‘cult’-like family
4. County government services navigate connections with Bellar, Childs cases
5. Athens County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jimmy Childs arrested in connection to Bellar investigation
6. Sheriff’s Sergeant appears to have close connection with indicted member of Bellar family
7. Athens’ best and brightest head toward big cities
8. Two more arraigned in Bellar family alleged sex abuse case
9. Four members of missing teen Bellar’s family arrested on abuse, rape charges
10. Nelsonville Council appoints special counsel for second removal proceedings of Greg Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.