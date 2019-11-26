Top stories read from Nov. 17-24, 2019 on www.athensmessenger.com:
1. 9 indicted in connection to OU student's 2018 death
2. Dirty Dawg buys Columbus Road car wash
3. OU profs consider walkouts, unionizing in bracing for cuts
4. Athens County Land Tranfers
5. For Gigi's, Burrow fever has been 'wild'
6. Unbroken Union, Part 1: 'Your building is on fire, wake up!'
7. Solich and Ohio discussing contract extension
8. Burrow's high school coaches along for the ride
9. Accused teens in Hocking Hills death released on bond
10. Bobcats finally best Buckeyes, 74-68
