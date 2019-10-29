Here are a list of township levies on the upcoming 2019 General Election ballot. Levy details are courtesy the Athens County Board of Elections and the Athens County Auditor’s Office.

Alexander Twp.

  • Fire Protection (excludes Albany) — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $65,999 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $14.32 per year.
  • Cemeteries (excludes Albany) — additional (new) levy; 1 mill; continuing; would generate $93,735 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $31.50 per year.

Ames Twp.

  • Road Maintenance (excludes Amesville) — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $18,903 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $25.74 per year.

Bern Twp.

  • Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $16,998 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $24.03 per year.

Carthage Twp.

  • Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services — renewal levy; 1.5 mills; 5 years; would generate $40,046 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $46.33 per year.

Lee Twp.

  • Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services (excludes Albany) — renewal levy; 0.5 mills; 5 years; would generate $24,618 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $14.22 per year.

Lodi Twp.

  • Permanent Improvements — replacement levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $27,994 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $35 per year.
  • Road Maintenance — replacement levy; 2 mills; 5 years; would generate $55,987 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year.

Rome Twp.

  • Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services — replacement levy; 1.10 mills; 5 years; would generate $25,075 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $38.50 per year.
  • Cemeteries — replacement levy; 1.10 mills; 5 years, would generate $25,075 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $38.50 per year.

Trimble Twp.

  • Police, Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services (excludes all villages) — renewal levy; 0.5 mills; 5 years; would generate $10,192 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $13.93 per year.

Waterloo Twp.

  • Road Maintenance — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $32,055 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $28.20 per year.

Troy Twp.

  • Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services (includes Coolville) — replacement levy; 2 mills; 5 years; would generate $87,373 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year.
  • Road Maintenance (includes Coolville) — replacement levy; 2 mills; 5 years; would generate $75,054 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year.

York Twp.

  • Cemeteries (includes Nelsonville and Buchtel) — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $91,914 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $32.81 per year.

