Here are a list of township levies on the upcoming 2019 General Election ballot. Levy details are courtesy the Athens County Board of Elections and the Athens County Auditor’s Office.
Alexander Twp.
- Fire Protection (excludes Albany) — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $65,999 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $14.32 per year.
- Cemeteries (excludes Albany) — additional (new) levy; 1 mill; continuing; would generate $93,735 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $31.50 per year.
Ames Twp.
- Road Maintenance (excludes Amesville) — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $18,903 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $25.74 per year.
Bern Twp.
- Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $16,998 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $24.03 per year.
Carthage Twp.
- Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services — renewal levy; 1.5 mills; 5 years; would generate $40,046 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $46.33 per year.
Lee Twp.
- Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services (excludes Albany) — renewal levy; 0.5 mills; 5 years; would generate $24,618 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $14.22 per year.
Lodi Twp.
- Permanent Improvements — replacement levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $27,994 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $35 per year.
- Road Maintenance — replacement levy; 2 mills; 5 years; would generate $55,987 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year.
Rome Twp.
- Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services — replacement levy; 1.10 mills; 5 years; would generate $25,075 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $38.50 per year.
- Cemeteries — replacement levy; 1.10 mills; 5 years, would generate $25,075 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $38.50 per year.
Trimble Twp.
- Police, Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services (excludes all villages) — renewal levy; 0.5 mills; 5 years; would generate $10,192 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $13.93 per year.
Waterloo Twp.
- Road Maintenance — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $32,055 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $28.20 per year.
Troy Twp.
- Fire, Paramedic and Other Emergency Medical Services (includes Coolville) — replacement levy; 2 mills; 5 years; would generate $87,373 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year.
- Road Maintenance (includes Coolville) — replacement levy; 2 mills; 5 years; would generate $75,054 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $70 per year.
York Twp.
- Cemeteries (includes Nelsonville and Buchtel) — renewal levy; 1 mill; 5 years; would generate $91,914 annually; would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $32.81 per year.
