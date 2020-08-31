The City of Nelsonville announces that beginning Sept. 1, 2020 Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will be starting trash and recycling pickup starting at 5 a.m. each day. To avoid missing your regular trash or recycling pickup, please make sure your trash and recyclables are on the curb prior to 5 a.m. on your pickup day.

To report an issue, residents can call the City at 740-753-1314 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may leave a voice mail after regular business hours. You can also contact Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services at 800-828-8171.

