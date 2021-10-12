Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular public meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County, Ohio, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 6 p.m., in the Board Room/Room 108 at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH, 45764. The public is encouraged to attend.
