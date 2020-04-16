Notice is hereby given that the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County meeting for April 21, 2020, has been canceled and a special meeting re-scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., in the school cafeteria at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Minutes of the Board meetings are posted on the Tri-County website.
