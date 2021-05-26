Notice is hereby given that there will be a special public meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County, OH, on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8 a.m., in the school Board Room/Virtual at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH 45764.
The purpose of the special meeting is to conduct an executive session for the purposes of considering employment and discipline of personnel, and to take official public action regarding same. The public is encouraged to attend. Please note that public access to this special meeting will be provided virtually through contacting Rodney Schilling at rschilling@tricountyhightech.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.