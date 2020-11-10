The Tri-County Career Center Board of Education will conduct a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Tri-County Career Center Cafeteria/Virtual.  This is in place of the regular scheduled Nov. 17, 2020 meeting. Please note that public access to this special meeting will also be provided virtually through contacting Rodney Schilling at rschilling@tricountyhightech.com.

