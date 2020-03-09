The Tri-County Career Center Board of Education will meet for a special meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:45 p.m., in Room 108 at Tri-County Career Center, Route 691, Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Most Popular
Articles
- Starbrick BBQ bringing more heat to Nelsonville
- 15 arrested in multi-county drug sting
- Nelsonville juvenile arrested for theft
- Woman charged with arson for Guysville barn fire
- LPD looking for rightful owners of possibly stolen equipment
- Nelsonville takes over Buchtel water, sewer
- Four dogs unaccounted after Guysville barn fire
- Logan resident appeared on Live PD for life saving act
- Athens City-County Health Department monitoring the coronavirus
- District champs!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.