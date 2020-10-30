The Tri-County Career Center Board of Education will conduct a Special meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m., virtually through Tri-County Career Center. The purpose of this meeting will be for the Board to take official public action on a union agreement. Please note that public access to this Special meeting will also be provided virtually through contacting Rodney Schilling at rschilling@tricountyhightech.com.

