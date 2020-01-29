The Trimble Township Board of Trustees have elected Paul Barrett as President and Geoff Moore as Vice President for 2020. The board will meet the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.
The year end financial report is complete and can be viewed by contacting the fiscal officer at 740-517-1196.
