Trimble High School will hold virtual parent/teacher conferences on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 2:45 to 9:15 p.m. Teachers will be available to talk with parents by phone or other virtual platforms at that time. If you would like for a teacher to call you at a designated time, please call the office at 740-767-3434 to make those arrangements. You may correspond by email also.
