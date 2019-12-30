The Trimble Local Board of Education will meet Jan. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. for an organizational meeting. Prior to the meeting, a public hearing for the district's tax budget will be held for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The budget is available for review at the Trimble Local Schools District Office.
