The following were elected to officer positions in Troy Township:

  • President: Mike Putman
  • Vice President: Brandon Russell

They divided road duties as follows: Putman will be responsible for the Hockingport area. Matt Miller will have Dixon Road, Old Route seven and the Cincinnati Ridge area. Russell has the Torch area. Regular monthly meetings will be held the last Saturday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at the Township building. The Townships annual financial reports can be viewed by contacting the Fiscal Officer Jim Ford at 740-667-6652 for an appointment.

