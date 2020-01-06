The Troy Twp. Board of Trustees elected Mike Putman as President and Brandon Russell was elected Vice President at the organizational meeting.

They divided road duties as follows: Putman (740-667-3110) will be responsible for the Hockingport area. Matt Miller (740-667-0624) will have Dixon Road, Old Route Seven and Cincinnati Ridge area. Brandon Russell (740-846-0002) has the Torch area.

Regular monthly meetings will be held the last Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Township building. However due to scheduling conflicts this month it will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 a.m. The Township's annual financial reports can be viewed by contacting Jim Ford, the Fiscal Officer, at 740-667-6652 for an appointment.

Load comments