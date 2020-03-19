The Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District main office will be closed starting March 23. Payments can be accepted at the office through the drive-through window and the drop box. The district will not be contacting customers directly in the field at this time.
Drive thru hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office can be contacted at 740-985-3315, or info@tpcwd.org. Payments can be made online at www.invoicecloud.com/reedsvilleoh.
