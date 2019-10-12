There are two candidate forums planned for this week, as hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County.

Several others are planned throughout the rest of October and will be highlighted as the month goes on.

The Messenger makes no independent guarantees as to the candidates’ attendance and participation

  • Ames Twp. Trustees, Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., Amesville Elementary — Incumbent Trustee Lyle Fuller and challengers Kevin Brown, Mark Jordan and Gary Richards
  • Troy Twp. Trustees, Coolville Mayor and Coolville Electrical Aggregation, Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Coolville United Methodist Church — Incumbent Trustee Donald Allen Welch and challengers Dave Conkey, Leroy Guess, Matt Miller and Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr.; Incumbent Mayor Rose Tyman and challenger Roxanna Chiki

One other note: as previously reported, a candidate forum that had been planned for Wednesday in Glouster for the mayoral race has been canceled.

