Two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of Route 33 and Johnson Road on Thursday morning, the State Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. A 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by a 16-year-old Athens girl attempted to turn left from the highway onto Johnson Road, according to a crash report.
The girl’s vehicle crashed into a 2010 Toyota Rav4 driven by Kate Hibbard-Gibbons, 33, of Canal Winchester, who was headed southbound on Route 33.
The report indicated the teenage driver “failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by the (other) vehicle.” The younger driver’s vehicle also struck a guardrail after being hit.
Both drivers were reportedly transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. The teenager was then transported by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center.
Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
