The next Albany Regular Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:
• Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
• Enter meeting ID: 856 5199 7917
• Enter password: 846707
The Albany Grants Committee will meet on Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. to conduct all business concerning grants for the Village. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meetings by using the following information:
• Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
• Enter meeting ID: 856 5199 7917
• Enter password: 846707
The Albany Village Council will conduct a Public Hearing as required by Albany Village Code on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
The purpose of this hearing is to: Discuss amendment of the Albany Zoning Code including: to amend § 155.114, Zoning Administrator duties, and to rename § 155.116 to § 155.199, to add a new § 155.116, Property Inspection.
This hearing will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:
• Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right-hand corner.
• Enter member ID: 856 5199 7917
• Enter password: 846707
Anyone wishing to provide comments prior to the hearing must notify the Village Office by calling 740-698-6127 no later than noon on the day of the hearing, or you may email officeclerk_villageofalbany@yahoo.com.
