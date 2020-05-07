Appointments are required. For scheduling, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

Dates/Times/Locations

  • May 11, 1-7 p.m., The Plains United Methodist Church (UMC), 3 N. Plains Rd.
  • May 11 2-7 p.m., Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, 601 Chestnut St. 
  • May 12 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Red Cross Office, 100 S. Chestnut St. 
  • May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richland UMC, 60 Pomeroy Rd., Athens
  • May 14, 1-7 p.m., Bickle Insurance, 84 Columbus Circle, Athens
  • May 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Red Cross Office, 100 S. May Ave. 
  • May 26, noon to 6 p.m., Athens Recreation/Community Center, 701 E. State St. 
Load comments