Appointments are required. For scheduling, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.
Dates/Times/Locations
- May 11, 1-7 p.m., The Plains United Methodist Church (UMC), 3 N. Plains Rd.
- May 11 2-7 p.m., Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, 601 Chestnut St.
- May 12 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Red Cross Office, 100 S. Chestnut St.
- May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Richland UMC, 60 Pomeroy Rd., Athens
- May 14, 1-7 p.m., Bickle Insurance, 84 Columbus Circle, Athens
- May 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Red Cross Office, 100 S. May Ave.
- May 26, noon to 6 p.m., Athens Recreation/Community Center, 701 E. State St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.