THE PLAINS — The Plains Church of the Nazarene, located at 49 Connett Road, will host a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross and sponsored by Bre Woods, an upcoming senior at Athens High School and a member of the Red Cross Leaders Saves Lives program. The drive will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
