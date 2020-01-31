The American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio will be holding two upcoming blood drives in Athens County. On Feb. 4, there will be a blood drive at the OU Baker Center in the fifth floor atrium from noon to 6 p.m. On Feb. 6, a blood drive will be held at Trimble High School from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. 

Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins are always welcome as the schedule permits. For questions on eligibility and appointments call 1-800-recross (1-800-733-2767) or 1-866-236-3276. 

