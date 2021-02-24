The public may not attend these meetings in person. The meetings will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).
- The City of Nelsonville Judiciary Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 5 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss City Council code of conduct.
- The City of Nelsonville Parks and Recreation Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the structure at the entrance to Polley Field and the addition of a softball field, and Hocking College usage of Crabtree field.
- The City of Nelsonville Finance Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss trash expense and City expenses.
- The City of Nelsonville Planning and Development Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss camping in the City, trash cans, all-terrain vehicle, (ATV) use in the City.
