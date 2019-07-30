Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging farmers in Athens County and in 39 other Ohio counties to seek potential relief from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA has issued a "disaster designation" in these counties due to rain, flooding or other weather conditions.
DeWine had already declared a state of emergency in dozens of Ohio counties, including Athens County.
“This has been a very tough year for farmers,” DeWine said in a provided news release. “We appreciate the (USDA) Secretary’s actions in reviewing the information about production losses in these counties and making these natural disaster designations.”
According to the USDA, a Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, which may include FSA emergency loans.
Other counties in the area included in this declaration are Fairfield, Hocking, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington.
