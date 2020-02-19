Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) is continuing to offer help to residents with paying utility bills this winter.

The Winter Crisis Program is designed to help households which are facing an emergency situation to maintain and/or restore electric or gas service, or provide a bulk fuel (propane, wood, coal, fuel oil or kerosene). Households with a total gross income at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines may be eligible.

Any household that has not received a utility benefit since Nov. 1, 2019, may be eligible. Appointments can be obtained by calling the HAPCAP scheduling hotline at 844-625-8777.

Athens County residents can visit HAPCAP at 3 Cardaras Drive, Glouster. The office recommends making an appointment due to the limited amount of walk-in appointments available. 

