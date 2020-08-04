GLOUSTER — This Friday, Aug. 7, a new source for locally-grown produce will be provided by Community Food Initiatives at Glouster Memorial Park.
The Veggie Van, as it has so been dubbed, will be at the park from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with fruits and vegetables provided through donations. Any leftover produce from the day will be distributed to food pantry partners.
This mobile market will provide a number of new locations for individuals and communities to access healthy food. The Veggie Van is a project of CFI's Donation Station and is a collaboration with Athens' Creating Health Communities Coalition, with additional support from the University of Buffalo. The University is conducting a study on mobile markets to determine the impact of increased access provided by mobile markets to fresh fruits and vegetables on wellness.
The van will provide the locally grown food for 10 months out of the year in exchange for any level of donation.
Customers are reminded to wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting the Veggie Van.
