The next regular council meeting will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter member ID: 872 0499 8334
  • Enter password 915549

Anyone wishing to provide comments to the Council must notify the Village Office at 740-698-6127 by 3 p.m. on June 17, 2020. If there is no answer leave your name and phone number on the answering machine and we will get back to you.

