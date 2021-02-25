The next Albany Regular Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually.  The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:   

• Go to www.zoom.us

• Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.

• Enter meeting ID: 846 5545 3323

• Enter password: 362220

