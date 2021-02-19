The Village of Chauncey will hold a special meeting for Feb.  22 at 5:30 p.m.

This special council meeting will be to discussion the Chauncey Park with ORCA and the 2nd Reading for the Floodplain Ordinance.

This special council meeting will be using Zoom.

To access the meeting please follow the steps below

either by web link or telephone number:

VIDEO/AUDIO: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8526919865

AUDIO ONLY:

Please call the phone number 1-929-205-6099; enter the member ID

number 8526919865 when prompted.

