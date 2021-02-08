The regular Chauncey Council meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 11, 2021at 5:30 P.M via Zoom. The council meeting will be using Zoom for this

month’s regular meeting. To access the meeting please follow the steps below either by web link or telephone number:

VIDEO/AUDIO: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8526919865

AUDIO ONLY:

Please call the phone number 1-929-205-6099; enter the member ID

number 8526919865 when prompted.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments