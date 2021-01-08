The Village of Chauncey is scheduled to meet for a regular meeting on Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

To access the meeting, please follow the steps below either by web link or telephone number:

VIDEO/AUDIO:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89104764890?pwd=ZnFYdDhQWjY0UW

VibVovcXVwOWxPUT09

Password: 913222

AUDIO ONLY:

Please call the phone number 1-929-205-6099; enter the member ID

number 89104764890 when prompted. Password: 913222

