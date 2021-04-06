The Village of Chauncey will hold its regular meeting on April 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The council meeting will be using Zoom for this month’s regular meeting. To access the meeting, please follow the steps below either by web link or telephone number:
VIDEO/AUDIO: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8526919865
AUDIO ONLY:
Please call the phone number 1-929-205-6099; enter the member ID
number 8526919865 when prompted
