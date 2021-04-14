Glouster Village hereby gives notice that until April 30, 2021 at 5 p.m., sealed bids will be received at 16 Front Street, Glouster, Ohio 45732 for providing all labor and services required for mowing services for the Glouster Memorial Park and Village properties located in various addresses throughout town. Bids will be opened at 5 p.m. on Monday May 3, 2021 at the regular meeting of the Glouster Village Council. Meetings are held at the Glouster Depot.
The scope of the contract will include: grass cutting, weed eating, and removal and proper disposal of debris and litter.
Bid specifications and bid proposal sheet can be picked up at 16 Front Street Glouster, Ohio Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope with the name, address, and phone number of the bidder and endorsed “Glouster Village Mowing Contract” and must be accompanied by the original bid proposal sheet.
Award of the bid shall be made to the lowest and best responsive and responsible bidder. Glouster Village reserves the right to accept/reject any and all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.