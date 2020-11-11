On Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. there will be a public meeting by the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group. Co-sponsored by Athens Friends Meeting and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens
The meeting will discuss the history, legality, as well as the emotional, financial, environmental benefits of natural burial, as well as the efforts underway in Athens County to connect with township trustees, local cemeteries, funeral directors, death care, and home funeral consultants to revive the practice of natural, old-fashioned burials remembered by some grandparents and great-grandparents alive today. Questions are most welcome.
- Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84727727782
- Facebook page: Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group
