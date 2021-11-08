United Athens County Tenants will host a virtual panel on Tuedsay, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. providing information resources for individuals who have experienced sexual harassment by landlords.
Peggy Lee, Attorney at Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, will provide information about what constitutes harassment by a landlord as well as legal rights for survivors of harassment.
Representatives from Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program and My Sister's Place will talk about local resources to support survivors. An advocate will be available to chat with survivors confidentially during the event.
This event seeks to provide information both for tenants and for providers who work with tenants.
The event will be live-streamed on the United Athens County Tenants Facebook page. Questions may be submitted in advance at https://forms.gle/Vsa3a263nXiLR7QG9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.