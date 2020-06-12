Representatives from local commerce and government will discuss and hear from citizens regarding personal and economic challenges from lack of broadband access. Panelists will explore efforts to overcome the upfront cost of broadband installation in rural areas, in light of the obstacles that locals deal with due to lack of broadband.
Representatives set to speak are:
- Peter Voderburg — Chief of State Government Initiative BroadbandOhio
- Jim Edwards — Nelsonville TV
- Casey Coffey — New Lexington Superintendent
- Tom Reid — President of Reid Consulting Group
- Misty Crosby — Buckeye Hills Regional Council
- David Brown — Southeast Ohio Broadband Cooperative
- Local citizens calling in to comment or ask questions
The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 6-8 p.m. Interested participants can register online for the virtual event at https://rural-broadband-town-hall.eventbrite.com
